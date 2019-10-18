Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Niki Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Niki Moore


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Niki Moore Obituary
Niki Moore
Ginger "Niki" Nichole Moore, 46, of Bentonville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home. She was born April 4, 1973, in Fort Smith. She worked for Comet Cleaners in Bentonville.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Debbie Rogers.
She is survived by her husband, Aaron Moore of the home; a daughter, Avery Prescott of Poteau; three sons, Braxton Tippit of Conway and Landon and Hunter Cardwell, both of Greenwood; her father, Lum Rogers and wife Pat of Hackett; a sister, Briana Rogers of Bentonville; a grandchild, Khloe Cardwell of Greenwood; and a niece, Chandler Lee of Fayetteville.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gregory Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be David Stiles, Charles Journagan, Bert Nichols, Mike Rewerts, Dennis McNeil and Joey McNeil.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Niki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now