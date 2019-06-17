|
Nikki Nelson
Nikki Lou Rush Nelson, 71, of Van Buren went home with her Lord and Savoir on Monday, June 17, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a seamstress and a member of Pigeon Creek Freewill Baptist Church. She was born Sept. 24, 1947, in Fort Smith to the late Bart Rush and Betty Lou (Hopper) Barbee.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Bartley Rush.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma. Cremation and services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include her husband, Ken Nelson of the home; daughter, Teri Sandusky and husband Wayne of Van Buren; son, Darren Dollard of Mountainburg; sisters, Billie Jones of Alma, Sammie Holliman of Virginia and Geri Zumbano of Pennsylvania; stepson, Jason Nelson of Florida; two grandsons, Houston and Austin Rush; and great-grandson, A.J. Rush.
Published in Times Record on June 18, 2019