Nila Faye (Dowell) Davis, 78, of Hodgen died Monday, June 17, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hodgen First Baptist Church with burial at Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Virgil; a daughter, Sharon Clark; a son, Merwyn Davis; a sister, Opal Walker; a brother, Johnny Dowell; six grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019
