DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
(918) 653-2222
Nila Davis
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Hodgen First Baptist Church
Hodgen, OK
Nila Davis


1940 - 2019
Nila Davis Obituary
Nila Davis
Nila Faye (Dowell) Davis, 78, of Hodgen died Monday, June 17, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hodgen First Baptist Church with burial at Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Virgil; a daughter, Sharon Clark; a son, Merwyn Davis; a sister, Opal Walker; a brother, Johnny Dowell; six grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019
