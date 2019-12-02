|
Nina Braden
Nina Braden, of Deer, passed from this life Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Hospice of the Hills House. She was 101 years old. The daughter of William Isom and Fannie Axie (Taylor) Edwards, she was born Jan. 1, 1918, in Nail. Nina was a longtime member of Deer Baptist Church. She worked as a cook at Deer School for 18 years and at Camp Orr Boy Scout Camp. Nina enjoyed gospel music, reading and solving crossword and word search puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Braden; a son, Larry James Braden; her parents; five brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include two sons and their wives, William and Gini Braden and Robert and Tommie Braden; a daughter, Nancy Beam; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; five great-great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Deer Baptist Church with the Revs. Bill Counts and Stanley Taylor officiating. Burial will be at Deer Cemetery, under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel in Harrison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Hills, P.O. Box 1927, Harrison, AR 72602.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 3, 2019