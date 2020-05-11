|
Ninita Poole
Ninita "Boo" Poole, 44, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born July 25, 1975, in Fort Smith to Arthur and Fauntella Poole. She formerly worked for Answer Fort Smith and was a member of Ninth Street Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur Sr. and Jimmie Poole, Irda Newman and husband Eddie and Gerald Fig and wife Betty.
She is survived by her parents, Arthur "Sug" Poole Jr. and wife Margaret and Fauntella "Tiny" Newman John, both of Fort Smith; three sisters, Patricia Newman, Denise Poole and Stephanie Jo Poole and husband Jesse, all of Fort Smith; a brother, U.S. Army Chaplain Dr. Craig Poole and wife Melissa of Ft. Leavenworth, Kan.; two stepsisters, Twquina Terry and Ashley Johnson, both of Fort Smith; and two stepbrothers, Craig Thomas and Christopher Johnson, both of Fort Smith. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her special friends, Tamara Shoate, Martha Williamson, Marilyn Williams and Kattie Robinson.
Memorial service with interment of ashes will be held at Oak Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
To send an online tribute, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on May 13, 2020