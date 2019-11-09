|
|
Nish Rivera
Ignacio "Nish" Munoz Rivera, 86, of Roland passed from this life Oct. 25, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born July 31, 1933, in Sarben, Nebraska, to the late Eulogio Cienga and Victoria Munoz Rivera. Nish was active with the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Habre, California, and the Holy Name Society for 20 years. Nish also coached football at St. Patrick High School in North Platte, Nebraska. He was active in the Moose Lodge and enjoyed fishing in his free time. Nish owned and operated his own floor covering business.
Nish was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and seven brothers.
Nish is survived by his wife, Maria Piedad Rivera; his children, Anna Maria Rivera, Nish Rivera Jr., James Rivera, Rose Jordan and her husband Robert, Teresa Galaviz and her husband David, Michael Rivera and his wife Valeria, Mark Rivera and his friend Jennifer May and Daniel Rivera; a sister, Rosie Jurado; a brother, Jason Rivera: 19 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Roland under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 10, 2019