Nita Johnson Obituary
Nita Johnson
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, Ms. Nita "California Girl" Gail Johnson passed away at the age of 83.
Nita was preceded in death by her father, Sidney Roe; her mother, Olita Presson Roe; and her brother, Lavonne Roe.
Nita is survived by her uncle and aunt, Granville and Pat Presson; her uncle, Calvin Presson; a niece, Stephanie Barnard and husband Steve; a great-nephew, James Barnard; and her beloved friends, Dale and Vicky Hecox and Don and Pat Cole.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Church of the Nazarene on Highway 10 in Greenwood with burial at Pine Log Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 8, 2019
