Noah Littrell

Noah Littrell, 59, of Heavener died Oct. 12, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Muse Cemetery.

He is survived by a sister, Nova Littrell; and a brother, Gary Garland.