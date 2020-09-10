Noah McClanahan

Noah McClanahan, 15, of Alma passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. He was born May 6, 2005, in Fort Smith. He attended Alma High School, where he was a member of the honors choir and studied TV production.

He is survived by his parents, JoAnn and Jack McClanahan of Alma; a brother, Brandon Davis of Rudy; an aunt, Amanda McClanahan of Alma; and an uncle, Scott Foley of Alma.

No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.



