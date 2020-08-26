1/1
Noah Trejo
2020 - 2020
Noah Trejo
Noah Joey Trejo, 4 months old, of Mansfield passed away Aug. 16, 2020, in Mansfield. He was born April 16, 2020, in Fresno, Calif., to Jonathan Trejo and Abigail Duarte.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Zayden and Jonathan Carter; and his maternal grandmothers, Rebecca Miner and Sara Oviedo.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at Coop Prairie Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home - Mansfield
AUG
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Coop Prairie Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home - Mansfield
108 South Sebascott Avenue
Mansfield, AR 72944
479-928-4433
