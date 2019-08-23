|
Nola Slack
Nola Bell Caudle Slack, 80, of Fort Smith went to be with Jesus on Aug. 21, 2019. She was born Dec. 29, 1938, to her loving parents, the late Arthur Charles Einert and Alta Bell Warren Einert. Nola Bell was a faithful servant of the churches she attended. She taught first grade Sunday school for 31 years, served at church camp as "Nurse Nola" for 20-plus years and was a prayer warrior for as long as she knew Jesus. Her mission field was nursing. She loved teaching young nursing students in Fort Smith and Little Rock. Later in her career, she was honored to take care of her patients and their families in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was a nurse for more than 50 years. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and was proud to be called Mama, Nonny, and Aunt Bell. Nola lived her life as a reflection of Jesus Christ.
Survivors include her loving husband, Mike Slack.; one son, Michael Slack Jr. and wife Halo of Jacksonville, Fla.; one daughter, Jennifer Stuhan and husband Eric of New Port News, Va.; two brothers, Warren Caudle and wife Cindy of Rudy and Archie Caudle and wife Donna of Natural Dam; one sister, Mary Spangler of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren, Tyler and wife Caitlyn, Boston, Madison, Mary Helen, Charlie, John William, Jack and Cooper; one great-grandchild, Andrew; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 1200 Ninth St., Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 24, 2019