Nolan Marr
Nolan Marr, age 96, of Fort Smith passed away in Roland at a local rest home. He was born Aug. 21, 1923, in Wetumka, Okla., to George Washington Marr and Pinky May (Evans) Marr. He retired from Baldor. He enjoyed talking politics and was a devout Republican. In his better days, he attended Fort Smith Church of Christ on a regular basis and sat on the back seat. He was thankful for their headsets so he could hear everything clearly. In his prime, he enjoyed bowling, playing pool with his friends and meeting his siblings on a weekly basis at Phoenix Village Mall. He enjoyed playing the guitar and playing the harmonica, which he did quite often when he used to meet his friends at Central Mall Food Court. He ended up in a rest home at age 94 after a bout of the flu in November 2017. He was happy to move there as his wife, Dale, was already in the rest home. She passed away from Alzheimer's disease a year ago. He enjoyed helping out wherever and whenever he could, until he fell recently and broke his hip. When he lost his independence he said he was ready to go to heaven and that his time here on Earth was finished. Nolan was ready to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Nolan was the baby of six children. His mother died shortly after he was born and his dad died a few years later. He was raised by his sisters, who loved and cherished him. At times they called him "Little Noleo," which didn't sit well with him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Washington Marr and Pinky May (Evans) Marr of Cecil; two brothers, Arthur and Winford Marr; three sisters, Eva Meyers, Ethel McCain and May Johnson; his wife and the mother of his sons, Mary Marr; and his last wife, Dale Marr.
He is survived by three sons and their wives, Ronnie Marr and wife Mildred, Don Marr and wife Dian and Sammy Marr and wife Shana; eight grandchildren, Ronnie "Hossie" Marr Jr., Rosita Hood and Kendra Marr, all of Muldrow, Samuel Marr of Bentonville, Zachary Sartain and Aja Harris, both of Bella Vista, Dillion Marr of Van Buren and Kendall Hogan of Rudy; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his very special friend, James Palmer; and many other relatives, neighbors and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Hossie Marr, Samuel Marr, Zach Sartain, Dillion Marr and Kendall Hogan.
Honorary pallbearers are James Palmer, Dale Brown and employees of Sequoyah East.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Baptist Food Pantry, 304 Arkansas St., Van Buren, AR 72956.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 21, 2019