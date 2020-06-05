Nona Carmack

Nona Mae Carmack, 87, of Poteau passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in Poteau. She was born July 28, 1932, in Poteau to Oscar and Myrtle (Midgley) Hill. Nona retired from Oklahoma Department of Human Services, where she was a social worker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Butch Carmack; a sister and brother-in-law, Merl and Pat Searles; and a brother, Jerry Hill.

Survivors include her husband, Roy; two daughters, Carol Drum of Pocola and Susan Group of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Shay Riley, Adam Carmack, Shawn Tautfest, Alesha Gouker and Casey Carmack; three great-grandchildren, Brandon Forrest, Nathan Riley and Braxton Gouker; a sister and brother-in-law, Letha and Buddy Pope of Pocola; as well as other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8 at Trinity Baptist Church in Poteau with LeRoy Billy officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday.

Pallbearers will be Shawn Tautfest, Casey Carmack, Mike Group, Brandon Forrest, Ronnie Pope and Gary Pope.

Honorary pallbearers are Buddy Pope, Vaughn Drum and Adam Carmack.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store