Nona McAnelly
Nona "Nono" Lorraine McAnelly, 65, of Muldrow died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Maple Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at Maple Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
She is survived by a daughter, Stacy Mattingly of the home; four sisters, Eileen Garcia of Rincon, Ga., Donna Bruick of Fort Smith, Kim Shea of Seattle and Liz Stanley of Roland; and a brother, Joseph Walter Stanley III of Muldrow.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 28, 2019