Nona McAnelly
Celebration of life for Nona "Nono" Lorraine McAnelly, 65, of Muldrow will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Maple Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow. Burial will follow at Maple Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.
She was born May 19, 1954, in Vallejo, Calif., to Gloria Ann (Scott) Stanley and Joseph Walter Stanley and passed away Aug. 26, 2019, in Fort Smith. Mrs. McAnelly was an accomplished nurse for 42 years. She was a warrior: after battling a rare form of breast cancer, she won; and after suffering sudden death cardiac arrest for 24 minutes, she won. She understood that God had a higher purpose for her. In return, she started Baked Blessings through Maple Freewill Baptist Church, providing food for the church and community through times of need and times of blessings. She would want everyone to know, "I love you a bushel and a peck."
She is survived by a daughter, Stacy Mattingly of the home; four sisters, Eileen Garcia of Rincon, Ga., Donna Bruick and Jack of Fort Smith, Kim Shea of Seattle and Liz Stanley of Roland; a brother, Joseph Walter Stanley III and Sue of Muldrow; her best friend and honorary sister, Donna Mason; and tons of littles, friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy Dale Mattingly; her second husband, Mac McAnelly; her parents, Gloria Stanley and Joseph Walter Stanley; and three infant children.
Active pallbearers will be Clinton Shown, Chris Bruick, Blake Rainwater, Chris Larcade, Jeremy Lewallen and Cole Colville.
Honorary pallbearers are the littles and deacons of Maple Freewill Baptist Church.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 29, 2019