Nora Huseman
Nora Jean Huseman, 60, of Van Buren died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Elsie (Jones) Adkins.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Jones of the home; a daughter, Lee Ann Jones of Van Buren; a son, Billy Adkins of Van Buren; three sisters, Jean Ware of Lebanon, Mo., Becky Adkins of Alderson, W. Va., and Patricia Potter of Wesley; four brothers, James Adkins of Fairlea, W. Va., John Adkins of Fort Smith, Everett Adkins of Lebanon and Raymond Adkins of Bentonville; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren. Cremation and arrangements under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
.