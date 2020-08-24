1/1
Nora Huseman
1959 - 2020
Nora Jean Huseman, 60, of Van Buren died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Elsie (Jones) Adkins.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Jones of the home; a daughter, Lee Ann Jones of Van Buren; a son, Billy Adkins of Van Buren; three sisters, Jean Ware of Lebanon, Mo., Becky Adkins of Alderson, W. Va., and Patricia Potter of Wesley; four brothers, James Adkins of Fairlea, W. Va., John Adkins of Fort Smith, Everett Adkins of Lebanon and Raymond Adkins of Bentonville; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren. Cremation and arrangements under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
