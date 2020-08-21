Nora Means

Nora "Faye" Means, 81, of Barling went to be with her heavenly Father on Aug. 17, 2020, at her home. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith, where she participated in the choir for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Norris "Wayne" Means; seven children, Robert Lam (Elaine) of Alton, Ill., Lynn Williams (Michael) of Fort Worth, Texas, Jimmy "James" Lam of Tulsa, Renee Baker (Johnny) of Washburn, Mo., Terrence Lee Lam (Michelle) of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Jeff Henderson (Debra) and Scott Henderson, both of Scranton; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Virginia Crawford of San Antonio.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



