Nora Miller
Nora "Jean" Miller, of Fort Smith, went to be with her beloved Lord and Savior on May 8, 2019. She was a faithful and loving servant of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a member of her beloved church First Baptist Church Greenwood.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline Hullet Harkleroad and, Cleo Hullet; her stepfather, John Harkleroad; husband, Maurice "Corky" Miller; and her brothers, O.W. Bob Hullet and Wilbur Hullet.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church Greenwood with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood with Brother Ronnie Deal officiating.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church Greenwood.
There will be a family gathering and luncheon following the service at the ROC at First Baptist Church in Greenwood.
She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Jeanne and Ken Harvey of Pocola; her two sons and their wives, John and Zeena Miller of Greenville, S.C., and Scott and Jill Miller of Charlotte, N.C.; her brother, Edward Hullet of Hutchinson, Kan.; and sister, Wilma McGlasson of Skaneateles, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Randy Harvey and Tiffany Harvey Villarreal, Erin, Ian and Theo Miller and Joshua and Matthew Miller; nine great-grandchildren and two more arriving this summer.
Donations may be made in her honor to Widows Ministry First Baptist Church Greenwood, 19 N. Adair, Greenwood, AR 72936.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2019