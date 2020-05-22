|
|
|
Nora Pitts
Nora Pitts, 95, of Clarksville died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Clarksville.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarville Cemetery, under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.
She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Johnson, Belinda Harris and Juanita Ragsdale; three sons, Wayne, Glen and Dorman Pitts; a sister, Polly Holben; a brother, Enys Dodge; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 24, 2020