Norma Brown
Norma "Weezer" Ruth Brown, 77, of Greenwood was born Dec. 15, 1942, in Corona, Calif. She left this Earth and was called home to be with the Lord on Feb. 12, 2020. She was a homemaker, of the Baptist faith and devoted her life to her family and made it a priority to show and teach love, kindness and respect to everyone she encountered. She was the glue that bonded multiple generations of family together with her love and support. She taught everyone she knew the values of life, good morals, humility, kindness, the importance of family and most of all having faith. She loved the Lord and she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Brown; a daughter, Sheri Brown; and a son, Kevin Brown.
She is survived by four daughters, Debbie Jordan and husband Jonathan, Toby Lloyd and husband Danny, Sha-Marie Brown and Sarah Brown; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Oak Valley Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Jordan II, Kenneth Lloyd, Joseph Lloyd, Eric Rackers, Kyle Rackers, Trevor Miller and David Lloyd.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 16, 2020