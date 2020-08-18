Norma Burch
Norma Burch, age 88, of Hector died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 22, 1931, in Beecher City, Ill., to Harry and Irma Matson Wright. She was a member of Hector Free Will Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family and being Nanny to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She treasured her Hector neighbors and all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Boyce Burch; three brothers; and a sister.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Scotty and Ruth Burch of Scottsville and Steve and JaNell Burch of Clarksville; three daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Kenneth Buchanan of Dover, Kathy and Layne Hurst of Van Buren and Lori and Mark Livingston of Batesville; 13 grandchildren, Jennifer and John Krentz, Josh and Irene Buchanan, Jessica and Jon Forst, Melissa Hurst, Melanie and Jim Specht, Greg and Crystal Hurst, Casey and Charlotte Burch, Cody Burch, Jeremy Burch, Jamie Burch, Luke Livingston, Eli Livingston and Addie Livingston; 16 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at Boiling Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service in Russellville.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905; or Gideons International — Russellville Camp, P.O. Box 1604, Russellville, AR 72811-1604.
Her online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com
.