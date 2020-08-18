1/1
Norma Burch
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Burch
Norma Burch, age 88, of Hector died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 22, 1931, in Beecher City, Ill., to Harry and Irma Matson Wright. She was a member of Hector Free Will Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family and being Nanny to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She treasured her Hector neighbors and all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Boyce Burch; three brothers; and a sister.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Scotty and Ruth Burch of Scottsville and Steve and JaNell Burch of Clarksville; three daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Kenneth Buchanan of Dover, Kathy and Layne Hurst of Van Buren and Lori and Mark Livingston of Batesville; 13 grandchildren, Jennifer and John Krentz, Josh and Irene Buchanan, Jessica and Jon Forst, Melissa Hurst, Melanie and Jim Specht, Greg and Crystal Hurst, Casey and Charlotte Burch, Cody Burch, Jeremy Burch, Jamie Burch, Luke Livingston, Eli Livingston and Addie Livingston; 16 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at Boiling Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service in Russellville.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905; or Gideons International — Russellville Camp, P.O. Box 1604, Russellville, AR 72811-1604.
Her online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shinn Funeral Service
800 W Main St
Russellville, AR 72801
(479) 968-1212
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shinn Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved