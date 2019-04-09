|
|
Norma Burton
Norma L. Burton, 87, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Paris to the late Norman and Lucille (Jasper) McElhannon. She worked in women's retail. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Immaculate Conception Ladies Auxiliary. She was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Mack Burton; two daughters, Dr. Marilyn Kowalchuk and husband Dr. Glen Kowalchuk of Charlotte, N.C., and Patti Sosdian and husband Neal Sosdian of The Woodlands, Texas; two sons, Steve Burton and wife Lynda Burton of Fort Smith and Scott Burton and wife Suzanne Burton of Madison, Aal.; three granddaughters, Lauren and Erin Sosdian and Chelsea Kowalchuk; and two sisters, Kay E. Milhoan of North Little Rock and Patty Wiggins of Booneville.
Private family Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1866, Fort Smith, AR 72902.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 10, 2019