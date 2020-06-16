Norma Frizzell
Norma Evelyn Frizzell, age 98, of Clarksville passed away June 15, 2020, in Clarksville. She was born June 8, 1922, in Greenwood to Grover and Bessie (Cumbie) Stewart. She was of the Baptist faith and a factory worker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jefferson Davis Frizzell; a son, Jimmy Ray Frizzell; four brothers, Dallas Stewart, Harris Stewart, Herbert Stewart and Floyd Stewart; three sisters, Mary Carson Perkins, Isabella Bethel and Alma Ruth Stewart; and a grandson, Greg Frizzell.
She is survived by three sons, Roger Frizzell (Karen) of Clarksville, Danny Frizzell (Candy) of Weatherford, Texas, and Phillip Frizzell (Tammie) of Ozark; a brother, John Stewart (Deanna) of Pocola; five grandchildren, Jeff Frizzell (Monica) and Wes Frizzell (Dana), both of Clarksville, Kyla McDowell (Dustin) of Ozark, Casey Frizzell of Fayetteville and Casey Stewart (Cody) of Bartlesville, Okla.; and seven great-grandchildren, Abby Frizzell, Kelsey Frizzell, Cole Frizzell, Turner Branch, Garedth Branch, Britton Stewart and Bristyn Stewart.
Private service will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Abbott, under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.
