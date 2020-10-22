1/1
Norma Green
1943 - 2020
Norma "Susi" Sue Bennett Green, age 77, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 18, 2020. Susi was born June 9, 1943, at home in the Catcher community, near Van Buren, delivered by her paternal grandfather, Dr. Burrell Bennett. Her maternal grandparents were Rob and Annie Gooding of the Oak Grove community. Both communities are now known as Oak Grove.
Susi attended Fort Smith Senior High, where she graduated in 1961, WestArk Community College and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. She was a receptionist at Warner, Warner, Ragon & Smith for five years, an administrative assistant, system operator and legal secretary for Warner, Smith & Harris Law Firm for 25 years, co-owner of Greenladd's Restaurant and a homemaker.
She enjoyed making a home for her family, cooking, traveling and exercise classes with her friends, such as aerobics, Jazzercise, line dancing and GoStriders.
In addition to her grandparents, she was preceded in death by her parents, Norma D. (Gooding) Bennett and Leo S. Bennett; three brothers, twins Tommy Coy Bennett and Charles L. Bennett (Eve) and Bob B. Bennett (Mary Lou); a son, John P. hunter; her husband of 48½ years, Phillip M. Green Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Lynda (John) Bennett.
She is survived by her son and special caregiver, DuCote "Cody" Hunter; her daughter, Michelle Greenfield of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Johnathan Hunter (Jennifer) of Rogers, Jason Forrest Hunter of Lincoln and Luke Greenfield, Faith Greenfield and John Phillip Greenfield, all of Fort Smith; two great-grandchildren, Danika Hunter and Stoney Hunter; two brothers, Bill F. Bennett (Sue) of Knoxville and John A. Bennett (Lynda) of Benton; and many precious nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Edwards Funeral Home. Her ashes will be mixed with those of her husband's and scattered in various locations. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Donations in her memory may be made to the U.S. Marshals Museum, 14 N. Third St., Suite D, Fort Smith, AR. 72901.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
