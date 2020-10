Or Copy this URL to Share

Norma Green

Norma "Susi" Sue Bennett Green, 77, of Fort Smith died Oct. 18, 2020.

Memorial service will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home. Her body was cremated.

She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Greenfield; a son, DuCote Hunter; two brothers, Bill and John Bennett; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.



