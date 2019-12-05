|
Norma Harper
Norma Louise Harper, 72, of Fort Smith died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday at New Covenant International Christian Center in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
She is survived by a son, Herbert Harper Jr.; a sister, Linda Pedrosa; a brother, Wilbert Andrews; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 7, 2019