Norma Jean Breedlove
Norma Jean (Evans) Breedlove went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020. Norma Jean was born Sept. 3, 1925, to Walter and Clara Evans of Quitman.
After attending Draughon Business College in Little Rock, Norma Jean moved to Fort Smith, where she spent her early career working as a secretary. While in Fort Smith, she met her husband Duke Shelby Breedlove just before he was deployed to Germany. They were married for 20 years when Dr. Shelby Breedlove met his untimely death in 1974. Upon her husband's death, she focused her attention on raising her children and putting them through college. Norma Jean purchased a Bresler's 33 Flavors Ice Cream Shop in Phoenix Village Mall, where she supported the family for 15 years. She was able to accomplish her goals and all three children received master's degrees-plus. Norma Jean was a lifetime member of Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Duke Shelby Breedlove of Fort Smith.
She is survived by three children, son Shelby Evan Breedlove and wife Rhonda of Muldrow, daughter Jean Ann Breedlove of Lee's Summit, Mo., and son Steven Lynn Breedlove and wife Cathy of Searcy. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Laura Nicole O'Neal and husband Aaron and Michael Evan Breedlove, both of Roland, and Shelby Richard Breedlove and wife Samantha of Mena; and four great-grandchildren.
Private service for the family will be held Wednesday, May 6. Interment will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
We praise God for her life.
We praise God for her life everlasting.
Published in Times Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020