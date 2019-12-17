Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Jett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jett Obituary
Norma Jett
Norma A. Jett, 84, of Barling passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. She attended First Baptist Church in Barling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jett; a son, Gary Jett; her parents, D.B. and Lucy (McLendon) Easterling; and a brother, Buddy Easterling.
She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Griswold and husband Dave of Lake Havasu, Ariz.; two sons, Merle Jett and fiancée Nina Johnson of Malvern and Lance Jett and fiancée Rebekah Casher of Fort Smith; a brother, Johnny Easterling of Lake Providence, La.; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Barling with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -