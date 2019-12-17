|
|
Norma Jett
Norma A. Jett, 84, of Barling passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. She attended First Baptist Church in Barling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jett; a son, Gary Jett; her parents, D.B. and Lucy (McLendon) Easterling; and a brother, Buddy Easterling.
She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Griswold and husband Dave of Lake Havasu, Ariz.; two sons, Merle Jett and fiancée Nina Johnson of Malvern and Lance Jett and fiancée Rebekah Casher of Fort Smith; a brother, Johnny Easterling of Lake Providence, La.; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Barling with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 18, 2019