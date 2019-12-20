|
Norma LaRue
Norma Jean LaRue, 83, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at her home. She retired from Gerber in Fort Smith after 33 years of service. She was a local business owner for 19 years with her husband, Alfred, as the owners and operators of LaRue's Beehive and Honey Shop in Van Buren. She attended Family Worship Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Reba (Edmondson) Bowling; a sister, Donna Cheevers; and a son, Kyle LaRue.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Alfred of the home; two daughters, Sherry Poor and husband Michael of Greenbrier and Shelia Wells and husband Jimmy of Cedarville; a son, Darrell LaRue and wife Cyndi of Lavaca; a sister, Peggy Case of Farmington; two brothers, James Bowling of Fayetteville and Cliff Bowling of Waterford, Calif.; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at Shamrock Church Cemetery in Chester, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Health Wilkerson, D. Ray Wagner, Charlie Case, Russell Cheevers, Chaz Hernandez, Jonathan Wells and David Hamilton.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 21, 2019