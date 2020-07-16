1/1
Norma Mathis
Norma Jean Mathis, 67, of Fort Smith passed away July 13, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born July 13, 1953, in Van Buren to William and Nettie (Campbell) Jones. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jackie Jones; and a sister, Linda McAfee.
She is survived by a son, Aaron Mathis of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Ehren J. and Jason A. Mathis of Fort Smith; two sisters, Carolyn Dye of Van Buren and Rebecca Reed of Fort Smith; six brothers, Freddie Jones of Arkoma, Rickey Jones of Liberty, Charles Jones of Van Buren, Dennis James of Fort Smith, Christopher Jones of Uniontown and Roy Jones of Fort Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
