Norma Mathis
Norma Jean Mathis, 67, of Fort Smith passed away July 13, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born July 13, 1953, in Van Buren to William and Nettie (Campbell) Jones. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jackie Jones; and a sister, Linda McAfee.
She is survived by a son, Aaron Mathis of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Ehren J. and Jason A. Mathis of Fort Smith; two sisters, Carolyn Dye of Van Buren and Rebecca Reed of Fort Smith; six brothers, Freddie Jones of Arkoma, Rickey Jones of Liberty, Charles Jones of Van Buren, Dennis James of Fort Smith, Christopher Jones of Uniontown and Roy Jones of Fort Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
.