Norma Millar
Norma Jean Millar, 86, of Fort Smith entered into rest on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born April 13, 1934, in Roland to the late Peter and Stella Decker. She was a retired manicurist from California. She was of the Christian faith and a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by three daughters, Melinda Defosse of Roland, Kathy Keith of Muldrow and Janice Holmes of Seattle; a sister, Bonnie Deardorff of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net
.