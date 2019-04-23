|
Norma Reed
Norma Mae Gaston Reed, 93, of Mena died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Mena.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at First Freewill Baptist Church in Mena with burial at Gaston Cemetery in Oden under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by a daughter, Pat Murray of Gardendale, Ala.; a son, Michael Reed of Wichita, Kan.; two sisters, Beth Aukes of Mount Ida and Mary Massey of Hot Springs; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2019
