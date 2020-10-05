Norma Shaffer
Norma Shaffer passed from this life on Oct. 4, 2020, with a weary and broken heart after the loss of her husband just 11 weeks ago.
Norma was was born Nov. 18, 1937. She was a faithful and loving servant of the Lord. She lived most of her life in Fort Smith and was a member of First Baptist Church. The eldest of the six Hart siblings, she was raised with the devotion and closeness to family that she later fostered in the family she created with the love of her life, Bill Shaffer. At 18, she met and married Bill, her beloved husband, golf partner and travel buddy for almost 65 years. Together they raised three daughters. Norma instilled in them that nothing was impossible and they could conquer the world. She led by example and set the bar high.
She valued education and earned her bachelor's degree about the time her youngest daughter was finishing high school. Before her first grandchild was born, she achieved her Masters in Educational Administration from College of the Ozarks. As an employee of Fort Smith Public Schools for over 30 years, she had an impact on many people. She was instrumental in establishing the Fort Smith Educational Foundation as well as Partners in Education, which still honors her with the Norma Shaffer Award for Outstanding Partner.
Understandably, Norma was proud of her career accomplishments, but more than anything she cherished her family. She had a deep and loving relationship with each of her five grandchildren. She taught them life lessons and influenced their characters while playing golf, trying on all the shoes just for the fun of it, sitting over a few cups of coffee, or instructing them on the art of making the best pecan pie ever. Her great-grandkids loved their GiGi, and she loved reading to them.
To her family, she was the original Wonder Woman. She was a best friend and close confidant, a powerful prayer warrior, the champion in your corner and the calm in the storm. If you said "I can't" to Norma, she was going to make sure you could and did.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents, Henry Bernard and Arngie Brewer Hart; and two brothers, Donald Ray Hart and Larry Gene Hart.
She is survived by three daughters, Rochelle Loewen, Vickie Spicer and husband Dale and Renee Campbell and husband Phil; five grandchildren, Adam Spicer and wife Chasity, Josh Loewen and wife Callie, Jason Spicer, Emily Loewen and Colin Campbell; and two great-grandsons, Gabriel and Ethan Spicer.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Edwards Funeral Chapel. Private burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fort Smith Public Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 1948, Fort Smith, AR 72902; or Heart of Hospice Foundation, 1401 S. Waldron Road, Suite 201, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
We love you, Mom. We are comforted knowing you are in heaven praising God ... and dancing with Dad.
