Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Sunday, May 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Short Mountain Cemetery
Cowlington, AR
Norma Smith Obituary
Norma Smith
Norma Lee Smith, 93, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin Luther Neal and Beauna Teasa Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Shelly Grant Smith; two daughters, Coleta Davis of Muldrow and Janet Lewis of Pocola; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 11 at Short Mountain Cemetery in Cowlington, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 10, 2020
