Norma Embry Turner Vandusen, age 73, of Lavaca passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her daughter's home in Bryant. She was born Sept. 1, 1947, in Fort Smith to Norma "Bruce" Embry and Mary Louise Turner Embry.
Norma was a graduate of Van Buren High School. She retired from Fort Chaffee as the information systems security officer. She was the owner and editor of The New Sentry newspaper in Lavaca for 20 years. She was the past president of the Crawford County Democratic Central Committee and a member of the Crawford County Young Democrats and Sebastian County Democrats. She was a former employee of Zion Youth Shelter in Van-Alma, the former fiscal director of Bost Human Development Center and a former fiscal employee of Brownwood Life Care Center. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. She had many friends and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents, Sam and Zelma Turner of Van Buren.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Ken Vandusen; two daughters, April Filakouridis and husband Dewayne of Bryant and Lisa Gray and Billy Horne of Paris; a son, Eric Vandusen and wife Mara of Springfield, Mo.; a brother, James Ragains of Van Buren; five grandchildren, Colton and wife Brittany Reames, Tyler Reames, Grace Vandusen, Taylor Morton and Kaitlyn Karst; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren. Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends and family from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
