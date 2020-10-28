1/
Norma Whitson
1924 - 2020
Norma "Nonie" Ruth Whitson, age 96, of Ozark earned her angel wings on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Clarksville. She was born Feb. 29, 1924, in Denning to Emil "Kraut" A. and Maude Nichols Helmert. Having been born on Feb. 29, she claimed to be "only 21" in leap years.
Norma was formerly employed by Arthur Young & Co. Accounting Firm in Tulsa and retired as an administrative assistant from Scharbauer Land and Cattle Co. in Midland, Texas. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and an active member of United Methodist Women.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 73, Jack Whitson Jr.
She is survived by "the kids," Clinton, Roxie, Raelynn and Jameson Hall; a niece, Bonnie Curlin and husband Jay of Arkadelphia; a goddaughter, Lisa Keeven and husband Brian of Flourissant, Mo.; a cousin and goddaughter, Karen Hosick and husband David of River Grove, Ill.; a great-nephew, Jay Mainard and wife Katelyn of Ozark; several cousins; and her special friend, Shirley Richardson.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with Brothers David Hanshaw and Brad Elrod officiating and burial at Highland Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Open viewing will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be her cousins, Jim(bo), Joe, Larry and Bo Helmert and Clinton and Jameson Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 503 W. Commercial St., Ozark, AR 72949.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the website www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
