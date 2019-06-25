|
|
Norman Fryar
Norman Ray Fryar, 79, of Huntsville passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 19,1940, in Huntsville to Alvin Fryar and Jessie Lennie Quigley-Fryar.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Onna Yarbrough-Fryar; four sons, Oscar Fryar of Huntsville, Norman Fryar Jr. and wife Juanitta of Mountainburg, Marty Fryar and wife Cheryl of Larned, Kan., and Chris Fryar and wife Jamie of Huntsville; sister, Cummy Knight of Eureka Springs; brothers, Herman Fryar of Hindsville and Johnny Fryar, Max Fryar and Alvin Fryar, all of Mountainburg, and Louis Carter of Pueblo, Colo.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at House of God Church in Alabama with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Big Sandy Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service in Huntsville.
Please visit www.madisoncountyfuneralservice.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Times Record on June 26, 2019