Norman Hall
Norman Edward Hall, 70, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a self-employed auto body paint and repairman, a Vietnam veteran and a member of Community Church at Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby (Linington) Hall; three sisters, Helen, Rose and Mae; and one brother Jimmy.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Hall of the home; one daughter, Dr. Vikki Sutterfield and husband Neal of Van Buren; two sons, Walker H. Hagar III and Brad Hall and wife Courtney, all of Fort Smith; one sister, Sue Gill of Rosebud; five grandchildren, Brandon Hagar and wife Scarlett, Bethany Sutterfield, Torey Sutterfield, Jayden Hall and Ethan Hall, all of Fort Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Samuel Hagar, both of Van Buren.
Private family graveside service will be held under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Celebration of life for friends and family will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Community Church at Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith.
