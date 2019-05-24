Home

Norman Parker Obituary
Norman Parker
Norman "Doc" Parker, 70, of Mountainburg, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Mountainburg. He was a retired employee of Allen Canning in Alma. He was born Sept. 22, 1948, in Mulberry to William Robert and Dorothy Lee Escue Parker.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Layman, Jimmy and Dale Parker.
He is survived by his wife, Cathren Edgar Parker of Mountainburg; three sons, Chris Parker of Pleasant View, Mitchell Parker of Uniontown and Jason Parker of Pearl, Miss.; a daughter, Amanda Smith of Alpine, Texas; three sisters, Shirley Martin of Van Buren and Brenda Parker and Edith Young, both of Mulberry; a brother, Roy Parker of Fredrick, Okla.; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark. Cremation arrangements were made under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
To leave online condolences visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.
Published in Times Record on May 25, 2019
