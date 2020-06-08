Novella Pittman
Novella (Jeremiah) Pittman, 86, of Roland died Friday, June 5, 2020, in Roland.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Roland City Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Daniel; a son, Dewayne Pittman; a sister, Gloria Colvin; two brothers, Eugene and Larry Jeremiah; a grandchild; two great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.