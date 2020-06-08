Or Copy this URL to Share

Novella Pittman

Novella (Jeremiah) Pittman, 86, of Roland died Friday, June 5, 2020, in Roland.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Roland City Cemetery.

She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Daniel; a son, Dewayne Pittman; a sister, Gloria Colvin; two brothers, Eugene and Larry Jeremiah; a grandchild; two great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store