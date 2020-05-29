O.B. McKinney

O.B. McKinney, age 96, died May 27, 2020, at Mercy Hospice after complications from a fall. He was born Jan. 7, 1924, in Milltown to Dorothy (Brown) and Sam McKinney. O.B. grew up in the Witcherville area and dropped out of school at 13 years old to take over the family farm while his father was away working on WPA sites. O.B. eventually worked at paying jobs like helping to construct the barracks at Fort Chaffee and the Old Rock Gym at Greenwood High School.

At 19, he was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Force. Serving in Italy, he achieved the rank of staff sergeant by the end of World War II. After the war, he decided to make the military his career in the newly created U.S. Air Force. He earned his GED and continued his training in food service. By the time he was 30, he was a master sergeant. He was appointed as a warrant officer as one of the technical experts in his field. He retired in 1966 as chief warrant officer 4.

Returning to Greenwood in 1967, O.B. and his family had just settled into his Grandfather McKinney's old home only to watch it be destroyed by the April 1968 tornado. So, they rebuilt. As the family was rebuilding the property, O.B. was starting a new career as the food services director at St. Edward Mercy Hospital. He worked there for several years, overseeing the designs and plans for the new hospital, which was dedicated in 1976. After leaving Mercy, he worked for RMB Produce, Greenwood Fixtures, and other organizations until his last retirement in his 70s. During his 70s, he drove the disabled veterans' van to transport veterans to and from their VA appointments in Fayetteville.

O.B. was a charter member of Harris-Hannah VFW Post 6527 and served as post commander several times over the years.

O.B. was elected to the Greenwood City Council in 1972 and served until 1999. He was instrumental in establishing the Greenwood Planning Commission and seeing to the fiscal health of Greenwood at a time of rapid growth and expansion.

He was a deacon at First Baptist Church for many years and later served at Westwood Baptist. A devout Christian, he taught Bible study classes for many years at both churches.

Besides his service to his country, church and community, he was an exceptional gardener who provided food for many tables across the Greenwood area, and his produce often won prizes at the County Fair.

The last years of his life were spent in constant devotion and care of his beloved bride of 73 years, Betty (Wright) McKinney, as her health failed. He dreamed of a reunion in heaven with her since her passing in December. They are together again.

O.B. was the eldest of six children; three of whom have survived him, Evelyn Christian of Muskogee, Okla., and Marie Humphrey and Uneva Dulaney of Greenwood.

He is also survived by five children, Joe, Robert, Richard, Dale and Susan; their respective spouses, Elaine, Sue, Sandra, Becky and Phil; nine grandchildren, John, Ben, Sarah, Elizabeth, Laura, Josh, James, Margaret and Kathleen; and 12 great-grandchildren: Aric, Devin, Ronnie, Grace, Shane, Aiden, Ian, Maddox, Miles, Audrey, Maggie, and Max.

O.B. was buried next to Betty in a quiet graveside ceremony at Clarks Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.

In lieu of flowers, O.B. asked donations be made in his memory to River Valley Regional Food Bank, 1617 S. Zero St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Clarks Chapel, P.O. Box 1121, Greenwood, AR 72936.



