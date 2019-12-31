|
O.D. Hopper
O.D. Hopper, 82, of Ozark died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Ozark. He was born Dec. 16, 1937, in Watalula to Rayburn and Mary Owen Hopper. He retired from U.S. Forest Service after 37 years of service and was a cattle farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Beulah Faye Bowles Hopper; a daughter, Brenda Gale Hopper; a son, Randy Owen Hopper; a sister, Pauline Farmer; and two brothers, Aaron Harold Kenney and Rannel Cargile.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Hopper; two daughters, Debrah Diann Spears and husband Larry of Ozark and Sherry Schroder of Ozark, Mo.; a son, Joseph Hopper and wife Lea of Alma; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with Brothers Kendall Ross and Artie Hudson officiating. Burial will be at Bidville Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Nathan and Andrew Hopper, Dylan Schroder, Joshua Spears, Josh Bowles and Lane Waterbury.
Honorary pallbearers are Willie Jones, Jack McCormick, Reed Haynes, Ricky Bowman, Eulas Bowles, Dale Rice, Tom Wells and Joe Powell.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 1, 2020