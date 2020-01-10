|
Odean Belt
Odean Belt, 84, of Alma passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at a local hospital after a long, hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Mulberry to the late Artie and Velma Ruth (Blasingame) Belt. He was a retired employee of Southwest Times Record, working for 30 years as a linetype machinist, and retired from Gerber as a label line operator. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Alma. His favorite pastime was riding and training horses.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Wanda Belt of the home; a daughter, Cheryl Peters and husband Brian of Alma; a son, Kevin Belt and wife Verna of Alma; a brother, Gary Belt of Mulberry; four grandchildren, Austin and Ashton Peters and Hannah and Joel Belt; and two great-granddaughters, Haddie and Annalea Peters.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Alma City Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be Eual Knapp, Frank Watkins, Mike Ward, Mark Allen, Brent Taylor, Johnny Taylor, Chad Belt and James Roe.
Honorary pallbearers are Jackie Taylor, Bill Freeman, Kenneth Cagle, Rick Warnock, Doug Bailey, Jim Collins and Kenny Watkins.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 12, 2020