Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ocker Memorial Chapel
Van Buren, AR
Odessa Thomas Obituary
Odessa Thomas
Odessa Deloyce Thomas, 87, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Winnie (Atwell) Pixley.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Thomas of the home; six daughters, Rose Primm of Sallisaw, Mary Futral and Anna Brown, both of Fort Smith, and Debbie Bridges, Carolyn Nelson and Lisa Thomas, all of Van Buren; one son, Johnny Lee Thomas of Chester; six sisters; two brothers; 19 grandchildren; 75 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 8, 2019
