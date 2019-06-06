Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Odice Luman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Odice Luman

Obituary Flowers

Odice Luman Obituary
Odice Luman
Odice Dee Luman, 77, of Heavener died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial with military honors at Reichert Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Wynema; four daughters, Lisa Hughes, Wendy McGuire, Karen Luman and Sheri Goodwin; two sons, Odice Luman and Terry Hettinger; three sisters, Mary Minor, Murtyl Edwards and Betty Thompson; a brother, Benny Luman; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.