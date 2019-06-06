|
|
|
Odice Luman
Odice Dee Luman, 77, of Heavener died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial with military honors at Reichert Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Wynema; four daughters, Lisa Hughes, Wendy McGuire, Karen Luman and Sheri Goodwin; two sons, Odice Luman and Terry Hettinger; three sisters, Mary Minor, Murtyl Edwards and Betty Thompson; a brother, Benny Luman; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019
Read More