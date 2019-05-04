|
Ofelino Fuentes Roca
Ofelino "Afelino" Fuentes Roca, 66, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, Pa. Born in Niguero Oriente, Cuba, he was the son of the late Eustaquio Fuentes Cuello and Balduvina Roca Obregon. Afelino moved to the United States in 1980 and brought his love of cooking traditional Cuban food with him. Afelino was a cowboy, he loved his horses, bantam roosters and his dogs. He worked as a landscaper and roofer. During his free time, he enjoyed listening to Spanish music and roasting pigs on a spit.
He is survived by his children, Pedro David Landrau (Genay) of Middletown, Pa., and Santa Jasmine Landrau (Shelby Hoskins); the mother of his children, Santa Jenkins; his son, Alexander Fuentes of Cuba; his sisters, Elucretia, Lucie, Milagros and Maria Consuelo; his brothers, Abraham, Luis, Lorenzo and Jose Antonio; his grandchildren, David Landrau and Peyton, Conner and Andy Fuentes; and his goddaughter, Evelyn.
He was preceded in death by his sponsor, Bill Springs Sr. of Fort Smith.
Afelino will be missed by his family and all of his friends in Fort Smith.
Services will be private and at the discretion of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Groff Funeral and Cremation Services in Lancaster, Pa.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2019