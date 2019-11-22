Home

Okson Hadley Obituary
Okson Hadley
Okson Hadley, 77, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at a local hospice. She was born in Kyong-Bukdo, South Korea, to Kim Yong Hak and Yi Cha Bun. She was a retired factory worker from Hickory Springs and of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband Grady Hadley.
She is survived by her son, John Hadley of Fort Smith; a daughter, Patricia Hadley of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Brandon Hadley, Lauren Johnson, Landon Hadley and Isaac Dye and three great grandchildren, Laila Joyce, Addy Hadley and Lynlee Johnson.
A private burial of cremains was at the U.S. National Cemetery. Cremation was under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019
